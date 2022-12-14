Springfield man convicted of two crimes involving a minor; faces up to 30 years in prison

Judge's gavel

A Springfield man faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted Tuesday of two crimes involving a minor.

Matthew W. Faubel, 52, was found guilty of involuntary sexual servitude of a child and traveling to meet a minor, both felonies, following a two-day trial before Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin in Springfield.

According to evidence presented by the Sangamon County state's attorney, Faubel in early 2020 communicated with a person he believed had access to a 14-year-old for engaging in sexual activity.

During the course of the online communication and with knowledge of the child's age, Faubel continued to discuss his interest in engaging in sexual activity with the child.

The state's attorney presented other evidence that Faubel expressed interest in training a teen boy to engage in sexual activity. On Aug. 29, 2020, Faubel requested to meet the child and an address was provided.

Faubel drove to the address in Springfield and was subsequently arrested.

"Conviction of this predator as a result of a collaborative investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies sends an unequivocal message to those who seek to prey upon our children, you will be exposed and held accountable," said state's attorney Dan Wright.

The case was prosecuted by Kendra Hansel, the chief of the juvenile and child protection divisions of the state's attorney's office.

Faubel remains in the Sangamon County Jail. He will be sentenced on Feb. 7.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: A Springfield IL man was convicted of two crimes against a minor