A 24-year-old Springfield man was killed in an early morning shooting Friday, according to Springfield police.

Cole M. Marcinek succumbed to gunshot wounds after reports of a 12:30 a.m. shooting at 1632 W. Berkeley St., where another man was also injured.

Marcinek apparently left the scene of the shooting before he was found in his vehicle parked in the roadway near Sunset Street and Grant Avenue. He was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and died.

Springfield Police's homicide unit has identified all involved parties, but no arrests have been made amid SPD's investigation.

This was Springfield's second fatal shooting death in three days.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield man dies in Friday morning shooting