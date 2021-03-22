Springfield man dies while being taken into custody by Bellefontaine police

Brooke Spurlock, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 22—A Springfield man died Saturday evening after being taken into custody during a traffic stop by Bellefontaine police, according to a release from the police department.

The Bellefontaine Police Department attempted to pull a man over around 6:17 p.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of E. High Ave.

The man was identified as Kevin Duncan, 38, of Springfield, according to Police Chief Brandon Standley.

After pulling the man over, the officer directed him out of the vehicle.

"From that point, a violent altercation occurred, leaving the officer injured," the release stated.

When back-up officers and the K9 team arrived on scene, they found the man "exhibiting aggressive behavior." A K9 was used to help gain control of the man, who was bitten in the process before begin detained.

After the man was arrested, he began having an medical emergency. Paramedics arrived to treat the man and the officer.

"Multiple doses of Narcan were administered by paramedics and officers to the suspect to revive him, but they were not successful," the release stated.

The man was pronounced dead at Mary Rutan Hospital. The officer, who was not identified, was also treated at the hospital and will make a full recovery, according to the release.

Bellefontaine police requested the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to conduct an investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

