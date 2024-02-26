Springfield man who ducked murder charges in 2022 sentenced on new gun charges

A Springfield man who ducked a first-degree murder conviction in 2022 pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a felon in Sangamon County court on Friday.

Dalton McDermott, 29, was sentenced on the possession charge by Judge Raylene Grischow to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. McDermott will serve a six-month mandatory supervised release after the sentence is up.

An online document indicated the sentence will be served at 50%.

More: Police: Springfield woman arrested for approximately 68th time

Two other counts against McDermott, not having a valid firearm owner's identification card and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, were dismissed.

McDermott was stopped by Springfield Police at MacArthur Boulevard and North Grand Avenue on Feb. 10.

In 2023, McDermott was convicted of aggravated battery in connection with the death of bar owner Angelo Manci Jr., 80.

The Sangamon County state's attorney's office had charged McDermott with first-degree murder in the New Year's Eve 2021 incident at Parkway Pub, 309 N. Dirksen Parkway.

The State had attempted to prove that a punch McDermott allegedly threw that knocked out Manci caused a chain reaction that ultimately led to his death two weeks later.

The jury ultimately convicted McDermott on the lesser charge, and he was sentenced to 30 months in prison with 511 days of jail time credit.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield man conviction of possession of handgun by felon