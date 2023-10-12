Springfield man, ex-federal contract employee pleads guilty to child porn

A Springfield man and former federal contract employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet.

Shaun Walker, 41, worked at Honeywell Federal Manufacturing and Technology that operated at the U.S. Department of Energy National Security Campus in Kansas City, where federal prosecutors say investigators discovered the graphic sexual images of children on Walker's phone after he self-reported the violation.

Court records indicate Walker gave his cell phone to the department's security team in 2021, which found several images and videos depicting child pornography.

During a forensic audit of the man's phone, federal investigators say they found 21 images and a video of a 5-year-old girl who is known to Walker, along with dozens of additional images and videos of child pornography.

Walker is also accused of contacting females through a livestreaming pornography website and requesting videos of underage females performing sexual acts. His private messaging account (WhatsApp) received and distributed many of the images, according to authorities.

Walker will spend a minimum five-year federal prison sentence without parole with a potential maximum sentence of 20 years without parole.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Former federal contract worker pleads guilty to child porn charge