Springfield man faces 3 years for East Windsor carjackings

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Sep. 27—A Springfield man is facing a likely three-year sentence in an incident in which he shoplifted from the Walmart in East Windsor, crashed his mother's car while fleeing, then tried to carjack a woman outside a restaurant across the street and succeeded in a second carjacking.

PLEAS

DEFENDANT: Adriel Calderon, 32, of Springfield

GUILTY PLEAS: Second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, third-degree assault on an elderly victim, evading responsibility

AGREED SENTENCE: 13 years, suspended after three years in prison, followed by five years of probation

Adriel Calderon, 32, pled guilty to felony counts of second-degree robbery and third-degree robbery in the incident, which happened on June 26, 2020, Hartford Superior Court records show. He also pled guilty to misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault on an elderly person and evading responsibility.

Calderon pulled a woman in her 70s from the second car, causing her pain in her arm, neck, and lower back, according to an affidavit by East Windsor police Detective Scott M. Roberts.

The two sides in the case have agreed on a three-year sentence, then five years of probation, with the possibility of up to 10 more years behind bars if Calderon violates conditions, said public defender John L. Stawicki, who represents Calderon.

Court records show that Judge David P. Gold scheduled the sentencing for Oct. 11 to give time for submission of victim impact statements, raising the possibility that he might reconsider the sentence.

Roberts' arrest warrant affidavit details the following:

Surveillance video at the Walmart Superstore on Prospect Hill Road showed a man entering without a bag, then leaving through the pet section with a black bag or backpack. Video showed that the suspect crashed the car while trying to leave the parking lot, then grabbed the black bag from the car and ran toward Prospect Hill Road.

Soon afterward, there were reports of a vehicle theft outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell restaurant across the street.

A woman sitting in the passenger's seat of a sport utility vehicle in the restaurant parking lot while her husband was inside told police a man opened the driver's door and told her, "Get out of the car." When she refused, he said, "Get out of the car before I pull my gun."

The suspect then started the vehicle and put it in reverse, but she put it back in park, honked the horn, and yelled at the suspect as she pulled the keys from the ignition and threw them out the window.

The suspect got out and picked up the keys, got back in, restarted the SUV, and crashed it into another vehicle while backing out. He put the vehicle in drive and began to leave the lot, but the woman threw it into park again. The suspect got out and ran toward the restaurant.

Surveillance video shows that the man then ran to a car occupied by a woman over age 70, pulled her out, and drove away in the car. A bystander followed the car to Interstate 91 northbound.

Registration information on the car abandoned in the Walmart lot led police to Calderon's mother, who told Springfield officers that her son had the vehicle.

Springfield police also promptly found the car stolen in the restaurant parking lot and detained a person matching the suspect's description. But when the elderly carjacking victim was brought to Springfield, she was only 60% certain the suspect was the carjacker.

Still, Springfield police arrested Calderon on charges relating to conduct in their city.

East Windsor police got additional evidence tying Calderon to the crimes in their town from a Springfield video game store where he had sold items stolen from Walmart. They arrested Calderon on April 12, 2021, and he has been in jail since then, unable to post $150,000 bond.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Recommended Stories

  • Rules sought for 'gooning,' taking troubled kids to care

    Within what's known as the secure transport industry, it's called “gooning.” Brawny men show up under the cover of darkness and force a teenager into a vehicle, taking them against their will to a boarding school, foster home or treatment center.

  • Enough harm to Missouri teenagers: It’s long past time to close Agape Boarding School

    House Speaker Rob Vescovo has good reason to say it’s “organized crime against children.” | Editorial

  • Ukrainian military facilities in Odesa Oblast attacked by Iranian kamikaze drones

    Invading Russian Forces has for a second day in a row attacked Odesa Oblast with kamikaze drones, the Ukrainian military’s South Operational Command reported on Sept. 26.

  • SBU detains Russian agent ‘who targeted kamikaze drone strikes’ in Odesa

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has detained a Russian agent in Odesa Oblast who spied on Ukrainian military locations and movements in the south of the region, the agency’s press service said on Sept. 27.

  • Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up

    A young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday, an unusually bold attack reflecting resistance to Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of more men to wage war on Ukraine. Russia is seeking to bolster its military as its Ukraine offensive has bogged down. In the attack in the Siberian city of Ust-Ilimsk, 25-year-old resident Ruslan Zinin walked into the enlistment office saying “no one will go to fight” and “we will all go home now," according to local media.

  • ‘Would-be robber’ left baffled when store clerk pulls his own gun, Florida cops say

    Video shows the suspect fumbled to explain his shotgun.

  • Colorado Man Who Gunned Down 21-Year-Old Woman With AK-47 Over Dog Training Found Guilty

    A Colorado man has been convicted in the murder of a 21-year-old woman and the attempted murder of her then-27- year-old boyfriend, who were both shot more than two years ago while trying to encourage their dog to poop. Michael Close was found guilty of one count of first degree murder – after deliberation and one count of first degree murder – extreme indifference in the 2020 slaying of Isabella “Bella” Joy Thallas, the Denver County District Attorney announced Thursday, as well as of two count

  • 3-year-old dies after aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan

    Victoria Moreno, 34, was originally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after the alleged incident last week.

  • Teen denied bail in attempted murder of Chicago Chinatown chef

    An 18-year-old man charged for allegedly beating a Chinese American man into a coma in Chicago’s Chinatown back in April has been denied bail. Jin Yut Lew, 61, was robbed, brutally beaten with a blunt object and “left for dead” during the attack, his children said. Surveillance footage taken on the morning of the incident reportedly captured Lew’s car being trailed by a stolen vehicle.

  • Security Service of Ukraine cracks up captured Russian who shot civilian in Bucha

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:52 Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have found out that a recently captured Russian soldier shot a civilian car with a machine gun in the Bucha district (Kyiv region) in March, and buried the body of the dead Ukrainian in the forest.

  • Wawa store ransacked by about 100 teenagers caught on video, Philadelphia police say

    The incident reportedly caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

  • Man allegedly shot at car with 2 kids inside during road rage incident on I-40

    A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car with two kids inside during a road rage incident.

  • Hawley Demands Answers from Garland after FBI Arrests Pro-Life Activist in ‘SWAT-Style’ Raid

    Hawley questioned why the pro-choice extremists responsible for the wave of vandalism at pregnancy centers have not been arrested.

  • Indiana Woman Gets 65 Years Behind Bars For Fatal Shooting Motivated By Jealousy

    An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty but mentally ill for a murder motivated by jealousy has been sentenced to more than six decades behind bars. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, was handed a 65-year prison term on Friday for the 2021 murder of Shelby von Holdt, 20, who was shot to death at her Waynedale home, part of Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to CBS Fort Wayne affiliate WANE-TV. Allen County prosecutor Tom Chaille said Hardiek shot von Holdt multiple times in the chest and abdomen because the defe

  • WATCH: 3 men charged in rape of woman kidnapped at gunpoint, Memphis Police say

    WATCH: 3 men charged in rape of woman kidnapped at gunpoint, Memphis Police say

  • Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

    © Flavia Morlachetti/GettyIt was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.On Monday, separate actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Departmen

  • Florida Sheriff Found Responsible for Deadly Traffic Accident Killing Black Teen. Now He Has to Pay $15M

    A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of Andrew Joseph III, a teen who died while crossing a highway after deputies kicked him out of a state fair, according to The Associated Press. Joseph’s family attorney said Andrew should’ve never been put in such a “vulnerable situation.”

  • Former Australian Surf Pro Chris Davidson Killed After One-Punch Pub Fight

    Kelly Cestari/GettyLegendary former pro-surfer Chris Davidson is believed to be the victim of a lethal attack in a country bar in the Australian state of New South Wales. Davidson was reportedly punched in the face outside of South West Rocks Country Club in South West Rocks on Saturday around 11 p.m., causing Davidson to fall and hit his head on the pavement. He was treated by paramedics before being rushed to Kempsey Hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police. He was 45 years

  • CCTV of Georgia Mom’s Final Shopping Trip Deepens Mystery of Her Death

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook/Habersham County Sheriff's OfficeDebbie Collier, the Georgia mom who was found dead and severely burned in a ravine earlier this month, was last seen alive at a Family Dollar store buying a refillable torch lighter and a tarp, authorities revealed on Monday.Surveillance footage from the Clayton, Georgia store released by the Habersham County Sheriff's Office shows the 59-year-old mother walking in at about 2:55 p.m. on Sept. 10 wearin

  • Officers to face trial in girl's death after football game

    Three former police officers charged with killing a young girl when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game will face trial on manslaughter charges, a suburban Philadelphia judge ruled Monday. Prosecutors contend the Sharon Hill officers negligently fired at a car they wrongly believed was involved in gunfire that broke out as the game ended. Four people were shot by police outside the stadium, including soon-to-be third grader Fanta Bility.