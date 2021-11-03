Springfield man faces assault, weapons charges after confrontation in Enfield apartment

Nov. 3—ENFIELD — A Springfield man is facing 13 charges, including second-degree assault with a firearm and first-degree threatening after a confrontation with his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend and another man at a Thompson Court apartment early Tuesday morning, police said.

The man, Brandon Blanks, 36, was also charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree unlawful restraint, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a large magazine, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, ammunition, or offensive weapon, illegal sale of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance, sale of a narcotic substance, and second-degree breach of peace,

Blanks was held in lieu of a $900,000 bond for arraignment in Hartford Superior Court today.

Police also arrested Latisha Krassler, 35, of Springfield who arrived at the Thompson Court residence with Blanks, police said. She was charged with possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and released on a $2,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court in Hartford on Jan. 11.

According to police, events happened this way: Early Tuesday morning police responded to a Thompson Court apartment on multiple reports of someone breaking into the residence with a firearm, which turned out to be incorrect. .

After interviewing people involved in the incident, police determined that Blanks had entered the apartment with the consent of one of the residents with the intention of taking property from another resident.

Lt. Willie Pedemonti said there were a total of six people in the apartment at the time of the incident including Blanks and Krassler. He said Krassler waited in the kitchen while events played out elsewhere in the apartment involving Blanks, the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend and another man, he said.

Pedemonti said Blanks pointed his gun at one man and pressed the barrel of his gun on the forehead of the man currently dating his ex-girlfriend.

During the investigation, police searched in and around the residence and the vehicle Blanks and Krassler arrived in, police said. They seized two loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistols, and discovered that one of them was loaded with a 30-round extended magazine containing 24 rounds of ammunition. They also seized 400 bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl, 72 grams of crack cocaine, eight opiate pills, and several hundred dollars, police said.

Pedemonti said there doesn't appear to be any connection with the narcotics in Blanks' possession and the incident at the apartment.

