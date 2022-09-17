Springfield man faces charges following SWAT situation

Sep. 16—A Springfield man was charged with felonious assault and other counts after a SWAT situation Thursday at a storage facility in Springfield.

Matthew Brown, 46, of Springfield, was charged with felonious assault, receiving stolen property, domestic violence and abduction. As of Friday, he was listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail.

The Springfield Police Division was dispatched around 7 a.m. to the First Street area on a report of a woman being hit by her boyfriend during a "verbal argument" in their home, and he would not allow her to leave. After she was able to flee, he struck her with his vehicle. Police reported that the woman had bruises on her face and all over her arms, according to an SPD incident report.

The woman told police that the man — identified as Brown — was armed "with several firearms in his vehicle" and showed her a gun before he "threatened to kill himself," according to the report.

Police located Brown through a location sharing app and found him at a storage facility in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue. Police could see him parked by his vehicle "going back and forth" from the car to a storage unit.

SWAT responded to the storage facility, where they advised Brown to "put his hands on his vehicle" and he complied. Brown was taken into custody.

A search warrant obtained for the storage unit found a firearm that was reported stolen by the Columbus Police Department, a "clear crystal like substance" and a scale, the report said.

The crystal substance was collected and submitted to BCI for testing. Charges are pending for possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs while waiting on the results, according to the incident report.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Brown on Tuesday in the Clark County Municipal Court, according to court records.