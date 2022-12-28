A Springfield man faces charges after a police pursuit on the city's north end early Wednesday.

The Springfield Police Department said Matthew G. Beck, 29, was arrested early Wednesday on charges of aggravated fleeing/eluding, property damage and resisting/obstructing a police officer. SPD said police attempted to stop a U-Haul at the corner of MacArthur Boulevard and Lenox Avenue at 2:17 a.m., but were unable to do so and pursued the vehicle, which had been reported stolen by Secretary of State Police.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle at the corner of 10th Street and Black Avenue before picking it back up at the corner of Monument and Yates avenues south of Oak Ridge Cemetery. Police said Beck allegedly turned west into a yard in the 1300 block of North Rutledge Street and crashed the vehicle, causing damage to an air conditioner and a fence.

According to a report, police continued the pursuit on foot before they found Beck at a porch in the 1400 block of North Franklin Avenue, where he was apprehended.

Beck is being held at the Sangamon County Jail on the charges and on a series of warrants from the previous two years – three in 2022 and one from 2021.

He is awaiting trial in Sangamon County on criminal trespassing and meth possession charges from an incident in October and in Christian County on charges of aggravated domestic battery, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing/eluding a police officer and burglary charges from an incident that occurred last year.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield man faces charges after police pursuit early Wednesday