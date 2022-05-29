A Springfield man has been charged with murder following the death of an Ozark man over the weekend.

Ozark police responded to the 100 block of West Church Street for a shooting around 12:49 p.m. Saturday.

Police found 57-year-old Joe Newburn, of Ozark, with multiple gunshot wounds in the roadway. While on scene, officers took someone into custody.

By Sunday, the victim was named and police announced a man was charged.

Springfield resident Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Per Ozark Police Department, Dedmon is being held with no bail at Christian County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield man faces murder charges in Ozark homicide