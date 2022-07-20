Springfield man faces weapons charges following July 12 shooting

A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the July 12 shooting of a woman in Grandview.

Malachi J. Collier, 19, of Springfield, was arrested on one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated battery, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of firearm possession without a FOID card and one count of criminal damage to property.

In a press release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said that at 7:49 p.m. July 12, deputies received a report of gunshots at the corner of North Wesley Street and Enos Avenue. According to Campbell, witnesses said Collier became involved in a verbal altercation with passengers in the car being driven by the 18-year-old victim and shots were fired at the car.

More:Wyndham hotel rooms could go away; sale to New York firm nixed by city council

The woman, who reported a gunshot wound to her back, was treated and released at HSHS St. John's Hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued by Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright for Collier on the charges, and he was arrested with assistance from the US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force. Collier is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

Collier made an initial appearance in Sangamon County Circuit Court Wednesday, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 4. Bond is set at $300,000.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield man arrested in connection with July 12 shooting