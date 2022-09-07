Springfield man found asleep at stop sign, arrested for 7th OVI

Sep. 7—A 43-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for his seventh OVI after police found the driver asleep behind the wheel early Tuesday morning.

Jonathan J. Piersoll was arrested on operating a vehicle while impaired around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Piersoll was traveling south on South Clairmont Avenue and reportedly fell asleep while stopped at a stop sign.

Open cans of beer were found in the vehicle's cup holders, according to OSHP. The officers reported the odor of the alcoholic drink and a breath test revealed Piersoll's blood alcohol concentration at 0.152%, the release said.

In 2001, Piersoll was convicted of OVI twice, as well as in 2007, 2010 and 2016. He was also convicted of a felony OVI in 2018.

He is scheduled to appear in Clark County Municipal Court on Sept. 14, according to OSHP.