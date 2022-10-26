Springfield man found guilty of murdering 3 people in 2 days

A judge announced Wednesday a Springfield man is guilty of murdering three people in a two-day span in 2018.

Luis Perez, 27, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault. Greene County Judge Thomas Mountjoy presided over a bench trial for Perez in June and then took the last four-plus months to consider the evidence before announcing his verdict.

Court documents say this case started when Perez was kicked out of a home in the 900 block of East Locust Street.

Police say Perez returned to the home early on Nov. 1, 2018 and opened fire on his ex-roommates, killing Steven Marler and Aaron "Joshua" Hampton and injuring two others.

The next day, police say Perez killed Sabrina Starr, a 21-year-old woman who had provided him with the gun he used in the other two killings.

In the days after Perez was charged with the killings, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a scathing news release criticizing Middlesex County New Jersey for not holding Perez in jail in December 2017 when he was arrested there on suspicion of multiple felonies, including assault, aggravated assault and child abuse. ICE said it had asked that Perez be held in jail while it started deportation proceedings against him since he is originally from Mexico and was in the country illegally.

According to its website, Middlesex County has a policy of declining requests by ICE to detain some inmates, if those people have not been convicted of certain serious offenses.

Perez came to Springfield from New Jersey not long before the killings.

Prosecutors initially announced they would seek the death penalty against Perez before reconsidering. He will instead be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on the three murder convictions.

One of Perez's co-defendants in this case has already been convicted. Nyadia Burden pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, admitting she bought the bullets Perez used in the killings.

Two others have pending charges. Dalia Garcia is charged with tampering with physical evidence after police say she burned some of the clothing worn during the homicides. And Aaron Anderson is charged with being an accessory to murder.

