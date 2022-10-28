Springfield man gets 4 consecutive life sentences in 2018 crime spree that included murder

Springfield police taped off a section of homes on West Tampa Street following a series of shootings in September 2018.

A Springfield man who was behind a 2018 crime spree that included a murder and separate sexual assault was sentenced Friday to four consecutive life sentences.

David Bryant, 56, was sentenced to the prison time following a hearing in front of Greene County Judge David Jones. Bryant pleaded guilty in June to six felonies, including second-degree murder, first-degree assault and sodomy.

Police say Bryant committed all those crimes on the same day when he shot two people (one fatally) and forcibly sodomized a third victim.

The case started on Sept. 18, 2018 when Bryant fatally shot 29-year-old Ryan Boulanger outside an apartment building on East Cherry Street.

Bryant then fled to another apartment complex on Norton Road, where he shot another man in the chest. That victim lived.

After also fleeing that scene, police say Bryant went to a home on West Tampa Street and held multiple people hostage, forcibly sodomizing one of the people inside and shooting at police.

Bryant was taken into custody after leaving the home and charging at officers, who shot him with rubber bullets, police say. He was then booked into jail on multiple counts.

On the day Bryant's trial was scheduled to begin in June, he pleaded guilty to all the charges. An attempt to reach his attorney for comment on Friday afternoon was not successful.

