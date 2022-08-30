Springfield man gets 55-year sentence for killing McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner in Rockford

A judge on Monday sentenced a Springfield man to 55 years in prison for the 2019 murder of McHenry County sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner, who was working with a federal fugitive task force when he was killed.

Earlier this year, a jury in Rockford convicted Floyd Brown of second-degree murder of a federal officer, along with other charges. They found him not guilty of first-degree murder, indicating they did not believe the crime was premeditated.

“Through the violent actions of Floyd Brown, the Keltner family lost a devoted son, husband and father, and the citizens of the Northern District of Illinois lost a dedicated public servant,” U.S. Attorney John Lausch said in a statement after the sentencing. “Special Deputy Keltner made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation. His bravery and dedication will not be forgotten.”

A few months before the shooting, Bloomington police tried to arrest Brown during a burglary. Brown sped away in his Dodge Challenger and crashed before escaping. After that, he and his girlfriend began staying at the Extended Stay hotel in Rockford.

On March 7, 2019, members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked Brown to the hotel. Deputies testified Brown fired 10 shots through the door at task force members before jumping through a back window into the parking lot.

Keltner, who was in the lot watching for Brown, had just dialed 911 for reinforcements when he was shot once through the back and head. He fell to the ground with his pistol holstered and his rifle not ready to fire.

Brown led police on a chase exceeding 100 mph before officers ran him off the road on I-55 near Bloomington, about 140 miles from Rockford. He kept driving through a farm field before his car struck a concrete ditch and came to a sudden stop. Brown was arrested after a five-hour standoff.

More than 3,000 mourners honored Keltner at his funeral in Woodstock, where he was recalled as a brave and tenacious fugitive hunter respected even by those he caught.

