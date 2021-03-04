Springfield man given $100K bond after alleged rape incident

Brooke Spurlock, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 3—A Springfield man was arraigned Wednesday in Clark County Municipal Court on a rape charge that stemmed from an alleged knife incident.

Lorenzo Williams, 37, pleaded not guilty to rape and felonious assault, according to court records. He was given a $100,000 bond and remains in the Clark County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched just after midnight on Wednesday to the 1800 block of Norwood Avenue on a stabbing, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

When police arrived, they met with the victim who said Williams was inside the house with his parents. Police then made contact with Williams' mother, who let them inside to search for him, the affidavit stated. A short time later, police found Williams under a bed in one of the bedrooms.

Officers then spoke with the victim about the incident. She said Williams assaulted her inside their garage turned living space.

The victim told police when she returned home, Williams began questioning her about cheating.

"Williams grabbed a large kitchen knife, pointing it at (the victim) and told her to lay on the bed. He started to tell her she wasn't going anywhere and he was going to kill her," the affidavit stated.

The victim told police that Williams started using the knife to cut her clothes off and was poking her in different body parts with the knife.," the affidavit stated.

Williams was arrested on rape and felonious assault. He also had several outstanding warrants.

