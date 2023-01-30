Springfield man had meth in his system when he caused 2021 crash that killed 2, police say

Police say a man had meth in his system when he drove in the wrong lane of traffic and caused a wreck that killed two people.

Gary C. Calhoun, 65, was charged Tuesday with DWI resulting in the death of two or more in connection with a 2021 crash in which Amber Kendall and Felix Gonzalez both died.

Court documents say that on Aug. 27, 2021, Calhoun was northbound on Glenstone Avenue when he veered into the southbound lanes and crashed into Kendall's vehicle near Cherry Street. Kendall's Kia Soul then collided with a semi-trailer driven by Gonzalez.

Both Kendall, 25, and Gonzalez, 57, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Law enforcement then had Calhoun's blood tested, and it was revealed that he had meth in his system at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

Calhoun is also facing an additional DWI charge after Springfield police say they stopped Calhoun for lane violations on July 30, 2022 — while the fatal crash case was still under investigation. Court documents say Calhoun's blood was tested on that day and he again had meth in his system.

Online court records indicate Calhoun has been summoned to appear in court for this case in March. The Greene County Prosecutor's Office had requested a warrant be issued for Calhoun's arrest, but Judge Mark Powell declined to do so, writing it was "disingenuous" for the state to argue Calhoun is such a danger to the community when it did not file charges until months after both incidents.

Calhoun does not have an attorney listed as representing him in this case.

Three of Calhoun's charges — DWI resulting in the death of two or more, and two counts of DWI resulting in death of a non-passenger — are Class B felonies punishable by 5 to 15 years in prison. He is also charged with DWI resulting in an injury to his passenger in the fatal crash and DWI for the July 2022 arrest.

