Springfield man identified as person shot, killed by state police on highway

A Springfield man has been identified as the person who was killed by Illinois State Police trooper fire on Interstate 55 in McLean County Saturday afternoon.

ISP said 37-year-old Trayvon C. Little pointed a firearm at one of troopers before an exchange of gunfire.

Little's identity was released by the McLean County coroner's office Wednesday.

Little died of multiple shotgun wounds at the scene.

ISP was originally called out to Interstate 55 northbound at milepost 178 near Lexington for shots fired.

A release said when troopers arrived, a person, now identified as Little, in one of the vehicles pointed a firearm towards at least one of the officers and reportedly fired shots before officers exchanged gunfire with the person.

A spokeswoman for the ISP on Wednesday wouldn't comment on whether the individuals in the two vehicles were shooting at each other or if there were any arrests made.

Special agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: A Springfield man is dead after a shootout with Illinois State Police