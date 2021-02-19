Springfield man indicted, accused of beating children, grandmother

Feb. 18—A 21-year-old man was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on three charges of endangering children and one count of assault.

Kristopher Harris was arrested after officers responded to the 1000 block of Bahia Drive on a call of a man "having assaulted his grandmother," according to an affidavit filed in the case. When officers responded, they were met in the driveway by a woman and three children.

"(Woman) was observed to have facial injuries with blood coming from her mouth and nose," the affidavit said.

The woman told police she was staying with Harris for the weekend. At one point, Harris left the residence and when he returned he "burst into the room talking about 'the most high,'" the affidavit said.

"(Victim) said he began striking her about the head multiple times with closed fists. (Victim) stated that Mr. Harris began assaulting all three child victims by striking them about the head multiple times with closed fists," the affidavit said.

Officers found Harris and interviewed him about the allegations, the affidavit said.

"Mr. Harris stated, 'I said (expletive) it, I gotta beat my kids.' (Officer) asked him if there was any reason why and Mr. Harris began speaking about Jesus Christ and how he died for 'our sins.' Mr. Harris did not go into any further detail and began singing songs about God," the affidavit said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Harris was listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.