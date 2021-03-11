Springfield man indicted after allegedly cutting woman's clothes off, raping her at knifepoint

Mar. 10—A Springfield man has been indicted after allegedly cutting a woman's clothes off and then raping her at knifepoint.

Lorenzo Williams, 37, was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on charges of rape, kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction. As of Wednesday, Williams was listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail.

Williams was arrested in the early hours on March 3 after Springfield Police Division officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Norwood Avenue on a call about a stabbing, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Officers were met at the home by the victim, who said Williams had assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police when she returned home, Williams began questioning her about cheating.

"Williams grabbed a large kitchen knife, pointing it at (the victim) and told her to lay on the bed. He started to tell her she wasn't going anywhere and he was going to kill her," the affidavit stated.

The victim said Williams took the knife in one hand and started to cut her clothes off. She attempted to stop him, but "was not strong enough," the affidavit.

Williams then allegedly cut the victim's shirt and coat off and "began to poke at her with the knife, poking her legs, back and neck area," the affidavit said.

"(Victim) said she was scared and realized she couldn't overpower him, she was afraid he was going to kill her," according to the affidavit.

Williams' next court date has not yet been scheduled.