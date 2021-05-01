Springfield man indicted after allegedly shooting victim in the neck

May 1—A Springfield man has been indicted after allegedly shooting a woman in the neck.

Antonio Floyd, 36, was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. As of Friday morning, he was listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail.

On April 18, Springfield Police Divison Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Jefferson Street on a report of a woman "who had been shot inside the home," according to an affidavit filed in the case.

When officers arrived they found Floyd inside the house with the victim, who "had a gunshot wound to her right shoulder that exited the left side of her neck," the affidavit said.

She was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center where she was stabilized and then transferred by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, the affidavit said. She is still recovering.

A witness at the scene who was interviewed and said she heard gunfire come from the home and immediately ran in to find Floyd standing over the victim, the affidavit said.

A neighbor was also interviewed and said she "had heard arguing between the two on a number of occasions and recalled (Floyd) had moved in and out a couple of ties while the victim lived there," the affidavit said.

Floyd told officers "he wasn't sure what happened" to the victim, the affidavit said.

"He said he was outside watching the victim's daughter and decided to go back inside to check on a pie he had in the over. When he entered the home he found (the victim) lying on the floor," the affidavit said.

Floyd's next court date has not yet been scheduled.