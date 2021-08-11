Springfield man indicted after allegedly shooting victim in the neck

Aug. 11—A Springfield man has been indicted on new charges after allegedly shooting a woman in the neck.

Antonio Floyd, 36, was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on charges of domestic violence and having a weapon under disability. He was indicted in May on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

As of Wednesday morning, he was listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail.

On April 18, Springfield Police Division officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Jefferson Street on a report of a woman "who had been shot inside the home," according to an affidavit filed in the case.

When officers arrived, they found Floyd inside the house with the victim, who "had a gunshot wound to her right shoulder that exited the left side of her neck," the affidavit said.

She was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center where she was stabilized and then transferred by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, the affidavit said.

A neighbor was interviewed and said she "had heard arguing between the two on a number of occasions and recalled (Floyd) had moved in and out a couple of times while the victim lived there," the affidavit said.