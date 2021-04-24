Springfield man indicted after allegedly stealing car, assaulting woman, child

Apr. 24—A Springfield man has been indicted after allegedly forcing his way into a woman's home, assaulting her and her child and then stealing her car.

Julien Williams, 25, was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on one count of aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence. As of Friday afternoon, Williams was listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail.

Warrants were issued for Williams' arrest after a woman called the Springfield Police Division on Feb. 2 to report "an assault," in the 200 block of Crossgate Court, according to an affidavit.

Officers spoke with the victim who was "extremely upset and had a visible wound of fresh bruising and sufficient swelling to her left eye." She also had a "scratch on her neck and was complaining of a severe headache," the affidavit said.

"(Victim's daughter) walked up to officers and stated that Williams hit her on the head and shoved her," the affidavit said.

The victim told police she was upstairs in bed with the child when she heard knocking at her front door. She went downstairs to answer the door and Williams "forced his way into the house pushing her backwards," the affidavit said.

Williams then began assaulting the victim.

"At some point during the assault, (victim) stated Williams choked her to the point that it caused her to vomit," the affidavit said.

After assaulting the victim to the point where she briefly lost consciousness, Williams thentook the victim's car keys and left with her vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The victim and her child were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Centers.

Williams' next court date has not yet been scheduled, according to online court records.