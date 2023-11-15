Springfield man indicted for attempted murder accused of shooting at ex

Nov. 14—A Springfield man facing attempted murder and other felony charges is accused of trying to kill his girlfriend who was breaking up with him earlier this month, according to court records.

Joey Davis, 42, is charged in Clark County Municipal Court with attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence.

Davis shot shot several times at the woman, hitting her once in the back on Nov. 6, according to court records.

The woman told Springfield police that Davis shot her as she was fleeing a vehicle while he was getting his gun. Davis continued to shoot at her while she was fleeing, and a South Limestone Street house was hit by gunfire, according to court records.

Davis was found trying to flee on foot in an alley in the 100 block of Fremont Street, according to court records. A police officer found guns along the route that Davis allegedly fled.

The victim was treated at Mercy Health — Springfield before she was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Davis was listed as being "highly intoxicated" on the police report.