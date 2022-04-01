Springfield man indicted on attempted murder charge

Apr. 1—A Springfield man is charged with attempted murder.

Dereal Wells, 38, was indicted Monday by a Clark County Common Pleas grand jury for attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and trespassing. As of Thursday afternoon, Wells was listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail, according to jail records.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office was dispatched around 4 p.m. March 22 to the 1200 block of Cherokee Drive in Springfield on a call of a possible domestic incident, according to Wells' affidavit.

A woman told police that Wells, who lived with her, shot off a round from a handgun in the house's back bedroom where the woman was sitting on the edge of a bed as he was by the bed's headboard, according to court records. She said she could hear the gunshot clearly and felt ringing in her ears afterward.

She said she ran out of the room and locked herself and her daughter in another room, but Wells reportedly kicked down the door and began walking around the house, waving a gun in the air and yelling, according to the affidavit.

The woman eventually told Wells that he needed to leave and "even told him she would take him anywhere but here," the affidavit said.

The woman dropped her child off with a neighbor, and Wells and the woman traveled in a van to a gas station on Limestone Street, where the woman went inside to "compose herself" in the bathroom. When she returned to the car, Wells was nowhere to be found, only running up to the vehicle and attempting to get inside when the woman was pulling away, the affidavit said.

The woman later contacted police, who took photos of the broken door frames in the house and located a round in the bedroom. Deputies did not find any shell casings in the house or any bullet holes in the walls or floor.

A future court date had not been set for Wells as of Thursday.