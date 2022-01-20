Springfield man indicted on attempted murder charge following shooting

Jan. 20—A Springfield man was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week following the Jan. 9 shooting of a man near Wittenberg University.

Ronald E. Harris II, 58, was indicted on several charges including attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

Harris pleaded not guilty to similar charges in the Clark County Municipal Court this month. As of Thursday morning, he is listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail.

The Springfield Police Division was called to the 100 block of West College Avenue on Jan. 9 for a man with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest. The victim reportedly identified the suspect as Harris, and that he was wearing all black and last seen running westbound from College Avenue, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for his injuries and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital.

A witness reportedly told police that she saw a man approach the victim in front of an apartment building, where they had an encounter that was "hostile in nature," according to the affidavit. She then saw a man pull something out of his pocket and then heard a gunshot, the affidavit said.

The Springfield Police Division, joined by the Urbana Police Department, found Harris at a residence on Hill Street in Urbana, the affidavit said.