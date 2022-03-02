Springfield man indicted on charge of child rape

Mar. 2—A Springfield man accused of raping a child was indicted on multiple charges in the Clark County Common Pleas Court this week.

The charges against Jeffrey Mintz, 60, include rape, gross sexual imposition, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping. He was being held in the Clark County Jail Wednesday.

Mintz pleaded not guilty to similar charges in the Clark County Municipal Court in February.

According to Mintz' affidavit, the Springfield Police Division was called on Feb. 21 on a report of a sexual assault.

At the police headquarters, a woman told police that her daughter, a minor, told her that she was sexually assaulted days before by Mintz, according to the affidavit.

An officer responded to the 1000 block of Innisfallen Avenue to meet Mintz, the affidavit said. Mintz was arrested for trespassing, as he was barred "from Metropolitan Housing Property" and the residence he was found in was listed as metropolitan housing.

In an interview with police, Mintz reportedly told officers that he did "knowingly digitally penetrate" the child victim, according to the affidavit.

Mintz' next court hearing is scheduled for March 4, according to jail records.