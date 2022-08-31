Springfield man indicted on charges of murder, other counts following shooting

Aug. 31—A Springfield man was indicted on charges of murder and other counts following an Aug. 21 shooting that left one woman dead.

Christopher M. Carrington, 34, of Springfield, was indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Carrington was listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. He faced similar charges in the Clark County Municipal Court last week, where his bond was set at $500,000.

The Springfield Police Division responded to a call of a woman being shot around noon in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue on Aug 21.

Tymesha Reed, 23, of Springfield, who was Carrington's girlfriend, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Springfield Police Division report.

Carrington is accused of shooting Reed at the Linden Avenue location following a dispute over a vehicle and a video game system, according to Carrington's affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court.

Police found the deceased victim in a bedroom, according to the report.

Carrington reportedly fled the scene with two of the multiple children in the house, and later turned himself in at police headquarters on Sunday, according to his affidavit.

The two children with him were unharmed, according to police.

A hearing has not been scheduled for Carrington as of Tuesday, according to court records.