Springfield man indicted on child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child charges

Police lights

A 36-year-old Springfield man was indicted by a Sangamon County grand jury on six charges of child pornography and two charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

Jonathan G. McCune of the 4000 block of Bissell Road pleaded not guilty at a Thursday court hearing.

He surrendered to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued.

McCune is in custody of the Sangamon County Jail with bond was set at $300,000.

In January, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services child abuse hotline received a report of a sexual assault involving a female minor child.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Sangamon County Child Advocacy Center and DCFS, launched an investigation that uncovered numerous criminal acts involving McCune that occurred over several years.

McCune has a Monday court date before Judge Gail Noll.

