Springfield man indicted on child rape charge

Apr. 5—A Springfield man was indicted in Clark County after the reported rape of a child.

Courtney Barker, 46, was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday on the charge of rape. As of Wednesday, Barker is listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail.

Barker pleaded not guilty to a similar charge in Clark County Municipal Court last month.

According to Barker's affidavit, Springfield police were called to Mulberry Street on Feb. 2 on the report of an "unruly juvenile," but while police were on scene, they were made aware of a sexual assault allegation against Barker, according to a police division incident report.

A representative of the Clark County Child Advocacy Center interviewed a child the next week, where the child made "multiple disclosures about sexual abuse." The child also disclosed abuse to personnel at Dayton Children's Hospital, according to the report.

"The child victim named Courtney as the sexual abuser in all disclosures," the affidavit states.

Barker was interviewed by police on March 3, where he denied allegations.

Weeks later, following a voluntary polygraph examination through the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Barker "admitted to [having] sexual conduct with the child victim, who is under 13 years old" in a recorded interview, according to the affidavit.