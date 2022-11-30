Springfield man indicted on child rape charge

Nov. 30—A Springfield man was indicted on the count of rape after the August report of a sexual assault of a child.

Christopher Gonzalez, 32, was indicted by a grand jury in the Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday. As of Wednesday, he was listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail.

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to similar charges in Clark County Municipal Court in November.

Gonzalez was charged after the child victim disclosed abuse to her father while visiting him out of state in August. The father took his child to a hospital to be examined, and the child's Springfield mother filed a report with the Springfield Police Division on Aug. 5.

Gonzalez was interviewed by SPD on Oct. 14, where he denied the allegations. At an interview a month later with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, he admitted to "sexual conduct... on one occasion" with the child, according to his affidavit.

He reportedly drove himself to the Springfield Police Division and told a detective there that he sexually assaulted the child, according to his affidavit. He also signed a consent form to have his phone searched.