Springfield man indicted in connection with 2022 murder of high school student

Apr. 7—A Springfield man was indicted in connection to the 2022 murder of a Springfield High School student.

Ji'Yah Rose, 19, was arraigned in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on charges of murder and felonious assault.

His bond was set at $100,000, and as of Friday, he was listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail.

Rose's charges are related to the fatal shooting of Melvin Lee Belle Jr., 16, of Springfield.

Belle was shot March 19, 2022, at a birthday party in the 1900 block of South Yellow Springs Street. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Two other teens involved in the shooting also were hospitalized with gunshot wounds but were treated and released.

Belle was a junior at Springfield High School and was once a middle linebacker for the Springfield Wildcats football team.

Rose pleaded not guilty to firearm-related charges in Clark County Municipal Court, where relatives of Belle reported to Springfield police that their homes on Ohio and Euclid Avenues were hit with gunfire in December 2021 and early March 2022, according to his affidavit.

Casings found at the scene of the South Yellow Springs Street shooting matched casings found at one of the residences struck with gunfire, according to the affidavit.

A hearing for Rose is scheduled for April 17 in Clark County Common Pleas Court.