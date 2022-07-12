Springfield man indicted for drug trafficking after nearly 800 grams of fentanyl found in his home

A Springfield man has been arrested and indicted for drug trafficking after more than 800 grams of drugs containing fentanyl were found in his residence during a joint investigation between the Springfield Police Department and the FBI, the Western District of Missouri Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

According to court documents, authorities searched the home of Anthony Lewis, 40 of Springfield, on June 23. Lewis' home, which is located in the 3300-block of South Doris Court, had been under surveillance as investigators had suspicions he was involved in trafficking drugs.

Upon searching the residence, although Lewis was not there, they found a duffle bag with two large containers inside full of an "off-white chunky substance" that is consistent with heroin/fentanyl. The substance was field-tested and indicated that it contained fentanyl, according to court documents. The substance was also later weighed and came out to roughly 825 grams.

Inside the house, investigators also found Lewis' Missouri ID and his registration for a Tesla, which they found in the garage of the house.

According to court documents, while searching his home other officers were watching Lewis and observed him making what appeared to be a drug deal near Sunshine Street and Ingram Hill Road. Those officers conducted a traffic stop on Lewis and arrested him.

He was taken to Greene County Jail where during a body scan of Lewis they found that there was a mass inside a body cavity, according to court documents. Upon further investigation and during a strip search, 17 tiny bags containing an "off-white chunky substance" were found and removed from Lewis' rectum. The bags weighed 13.1 grams but were not field-tested for fentanyl, according to court documents.

Lewis is currently in Greene County Jail and is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a substance containing fentanyl. He could face a life sentence if convicted. He does not have an attorney listed as representing him.

Story continues

More: Amid increase in overdoses, SPD seizes hundreds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Over 800 grams of fentanyl found in Springfield man's house