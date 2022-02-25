Springfield man indicted following death of struck pedestrian

Feb. 25—A Springfield man was indicted this week following the death of a man struck by a vehicle near West Grand Avenue.

Juan Angel, who also reportedly goes by the alias Santiago Juan, was indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to stop after an accident. As of Thursday afternoon, he is listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail.

Angel pleaded not guilty to similar charges in Clark County Municipal Court this month.

According to an affidavit, officers of the Springfield Police Division were called to the area of West Grand Avenue and Linden Avenue on Feb. 5 on a report of a fatal pedestrian hit and run incident.

On the scene, the deceased — later identified as David M. Adams, 61 — was pronounced dead by Springfield Fire and EMS after they attempted life saving measures and was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, according to the affidavit.

Adam's girlfriend told police that he was likely walking home from where she was staying the night of the pedestrian strike, the affidavit said.

Officers spoke to witnesses on the scene, who described a white Dodge SUV and a provided license plate number, saying they saw the vehicle strike Adams, stop, go into reverse next to Adams as he was lying in the roadway, then take off toward South Limestone Street, according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 6, officers reportedly located the vehicle in front of a house located in the 400 block of East Euclid Avenue.

"The vehicle had visible damage to the right front headlight, which matched the pieces that were collected at the scene," the affidavit said. "The vehicle also had what appeared to be blood, skin and tissue on the right front quarter panel just above the right front wheel."

Officers attempted to speak to someone at the residence, but no one answered the door, according to the affidavit. They returned on Feb. 9 with a warrant for both the residence and the SUV. Angel was reportedly one of the residents of the East Euclid Avenue home.

After a police interview, Angel reportedly told police that he was driving the suspect vehicle while intoxicated the night of the pedestrian strike. Surveillance footage taken from a security camera at the residence reportedly showed a man in a jacket and hat pulling up by the house 30 minutes after the crash and entering the home. The same hat and jacket were reportedly spotted in Juan's room, and he reportedly wore the jacket to the police interview, according to the affidavit.