Springfield man indicted after reported child rape

Jul. 7—A Springfield man was indicted this week after DNA evidence found that he was the father of a child victim's infant.

Mark A. Edwards, 22, was indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court on counts of rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Tuesday. As of Thursday morning, he is listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

Edwards faced similar charges in Clark County Municipal Court in June, according to court records.

According to Edwards' affidavit, the godmother of the child victim reported to the Springfield Police Division last summer that the child — who was under the age of 16 at the time — had been sexually assaulted and was pregnant.

The woman told police that while she was out of town, the child was staying with relatives. The child victim reported that Edwards, her relative, sexually assaulted her between the dates of May 20 and June 4 last year, according to the affidavit.

A detective made "numerous attempts" to contact Edwards, but was "unsuccessful." Edwards went to the police headquarters last October for "an unrelated matter," where the detective spoke to him. Edwards denied the allegations, but agreed to an oral swab for DNA, according to the affidavit.

DNA evidence was also collected from the child victim and her baby in May and sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) for testing, along with Edwards' DNA sample, the affidavit said.

A June 9 report from BCI determined Edwards was the father of the baby, according to the affidavit.

A hearing for Edwards has not been scheduled as of Thursday, according to court records.