Springfield man in jail, indicted on murder, assault, robbery charges

May 21—A man from Springfield is in the Clark County Jail after being indicted earlier this week for charges including murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, and aggravated robbery, according to Clark County court records.

Brandon Lee Konicki, 36, of Springfield, was indicted on three counts of murder, and one count each of aggravated murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence, records said.

A warrant was issued for Konicki's arrest on Tuesday, and we was arrested the next afternoon.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.