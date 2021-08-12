Springfield man jailed, indicted on several sex charges

Aug. 12—A Springfield man is in the Clark County Jail, facing several sex-related charges.

Peter G. Upshaw, 59, is charged with four counts of gross sexual imposition, four counts of rape and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor or corruption of a minor, according to Clark County court records.

The gross sexual imposition and rape allegations specifically include charges using force and other charges involving a victim that is impaired due to a physical or mental condition, court records said.

Upshaw also faces one charge of assault, according to Clark County Jail records.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on an indictment Monday, according to court records.