Springfield man killed in gunfire exchange with Riverside officer ID'd

Jul. 28—A 39-year-old Springfield man died Tuesday night after reportedly exchanging gunfire with a Riverside police officer.

The man killed was identified as Kevlin Wallace by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Emergency crews were called around 10:25 p.m. to the 2500 block of Rondowa Avenue in Riverside on a report of a burglary in progress, according to Riverside police Maj. Adam Colon.

The responding officer was approached by the homeowner, who pointed the officer toward the home.

A man then stepped out of the house holding a gun and fired at the officer. The officer returned fire, and the man ran down Pleasant Valley Avenue, Colon said.

The man later was found collapsed in a driveway. Colon said the Riverside Fire Department took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his injuries. It is not clear how many times the man was shot.

A signal 99, or an urgent call for officer assistance, was issued during the incident, but was rescinded when the man was found.

The officer was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard procedure. Colon said that the officer is a 24-year veteran.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested by Riverside to investigate.

"BCI's criminal investigation remains active and ongoing — as such, there are no further details to share at this time," said Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Colon said several local police agencies responded to assist, including the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Division, Five Rivers MetroParks Police and Butler Twp. Police Department.

At the shooting scene, investigators placed numerous evidence markers, and a red pickup truck parked in a driveway had several bullet holes in its side.