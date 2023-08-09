Springfield man killed in overnight shooting

Aug. 9—A Springfield man was shot and killed near his home late Tuesday night.

According to a Springfield Police Division incident report, police responded to the 600 block of South York Street just before midnight and found Michael Minter, 29, in a driveway with gunshot wounds to his wrist and abdomen. He was transported to Mercy Health — Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.

Dee Flack, a neighbor, said she was in bed when she heard six to eight gunshots, and when she came outside, a woman was screaming, saying that her significant other had been shot.

Flack said police officers came to search for evidence, finding shell casings and blood on the back of her car.

"These people were real nice," Flack said. "They were friendly, got along good with everybody in the neighborhood."

Springfield Police Division Sgt. James Byron declined to share if the shooting was targeted or random, citing the active investigation. He said at a press conference that SPD is working "around the clock" on the investigation.

"Of course, the community should be concerned whenever we have a homicide, and we've had two in three days," Byron said. "We have not made an arrest in either case; the investigation is ongoing. Our ultimate goal is to bring justice to the families of these victims in both cases."

As of 3:30 Wednesday morning, there were no suspects, according to the report.

It is the second homicide of the week in Springfield and eighth of the year.

Officers found Rakeem Ford, 32, near North Limestone Street with several gunshot wounds to his legs and abdomen around 12:12 a.m. Monday. Ford was transported to Mercy Health — Springfield, where he died.

Byron said police are investigating if there is a link between the two shootings this week.

Anyone with information on either crime should contact SPD, Byron said.

"Gun violence obviously is a problem nationwide, but it has particularly picked up here," Byron said. "We ask for the public's cooperation in all these investigations."