Springfield man no longer faces charges in Dayton stabbing

Oct. 31—A 30-year-old Springfield man accused of stabbing a man during a fight last week in Dayton is no longer facing any charges.

A Montgomery County grand jury on Monday declined to indict Randy Thomas Brakeall III.

He had been charged in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of felonious assault, which have been dismissed.

The stabbing was reported to the Dayton Police Department after a 42-year-old Dayton man walked into Miami Valley Hospital at 11:10 a.m. Oct. 24 with a stab wound, according to an affidavit.

A police investigation determined the stabbing happened in the 600 block of Oak Street.

Police found a black-handled pocket knife and blood on the front porch in the area of the fight, according to an affidavit.

During questioning by police, "Mr. Brakeall admitted to fighting and punching [the victim] but not stabbing him."