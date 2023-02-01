Springfield man who participated in Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol convicted in federal court

Thomas Adams Jr., of Springfield, holds a Trump flag inside the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol. According to the court document, Adams confirmed he is shown in this photograph holding the flag. (Federal court records)

One of the three Springfield area men accused in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol grounds was convicted in federal court Monday.

Thomas B. Adams Jr. of the 2800 block of Ridge Avenue. was found guilty of entering a restricted building and obstructing an official proceeding before a federal bench trial in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Adams' sentencing is set for June 16.

The cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Adams, 41, and Roy Nelson Franklin, 67, both traveled from Springfield to Washington and were together "most, if not all, of the time and engaged in similar conduct" at or near the Capitol, according to a statement of facts in court documents. They were some of the first people to set foot inside the Capitol.

Franklin's case is pending.

The identities of Franklin and Adams first came to light when they were interviewed by Abigail Higgins of the news site Insider. Adams told Higgins they had driven from Springfield for a rally President Donald Trump had held earlier in the day and had been spurred on by Trump's wrongful claim that he had been cheated out of victory by President Joe Biden.

The Insider article quoted Adams as saying the event was "a really fun time.”

Adams later confirmed to an FBI agent that he was the person in a photograph holding a Trump flag on the Senate floor.

Shane Jason Woods of Auburn who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer among other charges during the Jan. 6 breach, was charged with first-degree murder on Nov. 16 for his part in a fatal wrong-way collision on Interstate 55 near Springfield on Nov. 8.

