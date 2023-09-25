Springfield man pleads guilty in 2019 murder case, avoiding trial

A Springfield man who was set to stand a jury trial Monday for a 2019 murder in the 2000 block of South First Street entered a plea of guilty in Sangamon County court late Friday afternoon.

Cody Weller, 43, faces 20 to 60 in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The state's attorney's office recommended to cap the sentence at 30 years, but that will be at the discretion of Presiding Judge Ryan Cadagin when Weller is sentenced on Dec. 15..

Weller was accused of stabbing Max S. Oglesby, 31, of Springfield on June 23, 2019. He was arrested by Springfield Police the next day.

More: Illinois Supreme Court opens new interactive learning center

One of Weller's attorneys, Mark Wykoff, called the plea "an unanticipated development."

Immediately after his Sept. 19 final pre-trial hearing, Wykoff said Weller "expressed a desire to accept responsibility, and that's exactly what he then did."

That led to a motion being filed and Friday's court hearing.

Police reports indicated that Weller confronted the victim over a theft of $100. A disturbance ensued and Weller stabbed Oglesby multiple times before fleeing the residence, police said.

Weller was arrested based on witness statements, evidence collected at the scene and private security video surveillance footage recovered in the area, police said.

There was no apparent past history between Weller and Oglesby.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: A Springfield man pleads guilty in 2019 murder case