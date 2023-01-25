Springfield man pleads guilty to role in 2018 double homicide

Police say 38-year-old Steven R. Marler and 23-year-old Aaron J. Hampton were killed in 2018 in a home on Locust Street.

A Springfield man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder for his role in a 2018 shooting that left two dead and two injured at a northside home.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, Aaron Anderson, 23, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences with the possibility of parole.

Police say Anderson and Luis Perez shot up a home in the 900 block of East Locust Street on Nov. 1, 2018. Steven Marler and Aaron "Joshua" Hampton were killed and two others were injured.

The motive for the shooting, police say, is that Perez had been living at the home and was upset at his ex-roommates for kicking him out. He recruited Anderson to help him carry out the attack.

Perez was found guilty last year of murdering Marler, Hampton and Sabrina Starr, the woman who allegedly supplied him with the gun he used in the other two killings. Perez was sentenced to multiple terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Assistant Greene County Prosecutor Phil Fuhrman said Tuesday had Anderson's case gone to trial, the state would have presented evidence that he shot "at least one of the victims."

At Tuesday's hearing, Hampton's mother Deborah Elkins addressed the court on behalf of all the victims' families. She lamented Anderson's heartless actions that night and said she hoped Anderson would find a way to turn his life around in prison.

"They (Anderson and Perez) changed the lives of three families that will never be the same," Elkins said.

Anderson also spoke briefly during the court appearance, saying simply, "I'm sorry."

Anderson's attorney Kristin Jones said the plea agreement will most likely allow her client to have an opportunity to get out of prison with many years left in his life.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for two murders in 2018