Springfield man pleads guilty to second-degree murder on eve of trial

A Springfield man accused of fatally shooting another city man inside a grocery store in 2020 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Sangamon County circuit court Friday.

Eugene Jackson, 39, will serve 20 years on the murder count, which is the maximum sentence. Jackson was initially charged with first-degree murder.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and was sentenced to 12 years on that charge.

The sentences will be served consecutively. Presiding Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin handed down both sentences.

According to police reports, Jackson was in Seven Brothers Grocery in the 1800 block of South 11th Street just before 4 a.m. on June 14, 2020, when Tykeem King, 23, entered the store with his girlfriend. After words were exchanged between Jackson and King, Jackson produced a firearm. King physically assaulted Jackson. Then Jackson shot King twice.

Jackson shot King two more times after fending him off.

Attorney, Mark Wykoff said Jackson had planned to argue self-defense before entering the plea.

The incident was captured on in-store video, though there was no audio.

There was no evidence King had a firearm.

Jackson was previously convicted of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance in Sangamon County in 2004.

