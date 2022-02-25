Springfield man pleads not guilty to child rape charge

Feb. 25—A Springfield man pleaded not guilty to the charge of child rape this week.

Jeffrey Mintz, 60, was arraigned on charges of rape and criminal trespass in the Clark County Municipal Court. As of Friday morning, he is listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail.

According Clark County Municipal Court records, the Springfield Police Division was called on Feb. 21 on a report of a sexual assault.

At the police headquarters in downtown Springfield, a woman told police that her daughter, a minor, told her that she was sexually assaulted days before by Mintz, according to the affidavit.

An officer responded to the 1000 block of Innisfallen Avenue to meet Mintz, the affidavit said. He was arrested and charged for trespassing, as he was barred "from Metropolitan Housing Property" and the residence he was found in was listed as metropolitan housing.

In an interview with police, Mintz reportedly told officers that he did "knowingly digitally penetrate" the child victim, according to court records.