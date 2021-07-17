Springfield man receives prison sentence after child porn charges

Jul. 17—A Springfield man received an 8-12 year prison sentence after charges related to child pornography and must register as a Tier II sex offender after his release.

Kyle Loffing, 37, was sentenced July 9 in the Clark County Common Pleas Court. According to court documents, Loffing filed an appeal this week.

Loffing was indicted in April on 15 felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, seven of pandering obscenity involving a minor and three of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. Loffing pleaded guilty in May.

Loffing's indictment states that the counts are linked to events that took place in February of 2021.

Illegal images were originally found on a tablet reportedly owned by Loffing. The images were reported by a man who allegedly stole the tablet from a car. Upon searching through the tablet to erase its content, the man stumbled upon child pornography, Assistant Clark County Prosecutor Aaron Heskett told the News-Sun.

The man then took the tablet to a relative, requesting the family member turn the device in to the Springfield Police Division. Detectives investigated the device and carried out a search warrant on Loffing's residence, where law enforcement reportedly discovered child pornography on Loffing's cellphone and computer.

During an interview with law enforcement after the search, Loffing admitted to downloading the images, Heskett said.

The thief was not charged for stealing the tablet.