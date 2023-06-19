Springfield man run over, arrested after clinging to undercarriage of truck in motion

A Springfield man who was clinging to the undercarriage of a pickup truck that was in motion Sunday evening lost his grip and was run over.

Tylinn Javon White, 20, suffered minor injuries when the truck ran over part of him, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

White was checked out by first-responders at the scene and then turned over to Greene County Sheriff's deputies at the scene.

He was arrested on unrelated charges and transported to the Greene County Jail, where he remained early Monday.

Last week, charges were filed against White including first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and first-degree burglary, both felonies, He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of stealing.

His jail mugshot included visible cuts and bruises.

It was not immediately clear why White was clinging to the undercarriage of the 2014 Ford Expedition being driven by Stephanie Woolsey, 36, of Marshfield — or if she even knew he was there. There was no record of her being cited in the incident.

The incident was reported at 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Genetti Lane, two miles west of Marshfield, in Webster County.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: SGF man run after clinging to undercarriage of running pickup truck