Springfield man saves person in wheelchair stuck on railroad tracks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Ernest Stewart was on his way to the grocery store when he saw a man in trouble.

The man, who was using a wheelchair, got a wheel stuck on the rail road tracks on Carpenter Street in Springfield. He was stuck right in the middle of the tracks as Stewart drove by.

Stewart started to turn around in the nearby County Market Parking lot when the guardrails started to drop, signaling that a train was only minutes away.

“What I was thinking about at the moment was that here’s a guy that’s in distress, and he may lose his life,”- Stewart said. “Nobody was helping the gentleman.”

The 69-year-old Stewart parked his car and sprinted to help the man. He made it there just in time, and he managed to get himself and the man to safety with only a few seconds to spare before the train made it to the crossing.

“Eventually, I yanked the wheelchair out of the tracks, and I held him from behind with the wheelchair,” Stewart said. “We just froze there until the train went by.”

Security footage from the nearby Springfield YMCA showed the whole incident, and it shows just how close the two came to not making it in time.

“I guess really I’m a little bit scared for the guy because I did not think that I was going to dislodge him in time,” Stewart said. “I really thought that he was a goner. I thought we were both gone.”

Stewart said he has had trouble getting the image of the train coming down the tracks out of his head the past few days, but he said he is just thankful this story had a happy ending.

