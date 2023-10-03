Springfield man sent explicit texts to a child. Now he'll spend 20 years in prison

Jeffrey S. Saltkill will spend 20 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to charges of child sexual exploitation.

The 36-year-old Springfield man was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool following a 2022 arrest in which investigators claimed Saltkill sent explicit text messages to an 11-year-old Minnesota girl after she posted her phone number to a chat website.

Saltkill reportedly posted as two separate people, including a teenage boy, when investigators said he engaged in sexual conversations and exchanged pornographic images with the child victim.

During their text exchange, court records said Saltkill planned to visit the girl in person. After Springfield police were alerted to the man's conversations with the victim, a federal investigator began posing as the girl in future correspondence.

When Saltkill proceeded to chat with the undercover investigator he believed to be the child, he said he was in her town to visit and also sent links to adult websites.

Saltkill told investigators after his arrest in Springfield that he was addicted to communicating with children and obtaining pornographic images. He said he had similar sexual communications with four or five additional minors within the last two years.

The longtime Missouri resident had no previous criminal history, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield man sentenced to 20 years for child sexual exploitation