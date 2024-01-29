Springfield man sentenced to 10 years behind bars for drug, firearm offenses

A Springfield man who pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearm charges last summer was sentenced Jan. 24 to 10 years behind bars.

David Jackson, 45, will have to serve a three-year term of supervised release following his prison term.

At Jackson's sentencing hearing in Springfield, the government presented evidence that he prepared, packaged and sold heroin while in possession of a firearm.

Also at the hearing, U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid found that Jackson qualified as a career offender based on certain prior convictions.

Jackson was arrested on June 8, 2022. He pleaded guilty on July 5, 2023 before Judge Shadid.

Jackson will serve his sentences consecutively.

The Springfield Police Department investigated the crime with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the U.S. Marshals Service.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield man sentenced on federal drug and firearm offenses